Valley businesses team up to show fans how to tailgate

Even though it's still pre-season for the NFL, Cardinals fans can't wait to kick off tailgating season. That's why Valley businesses are teaming up to give fans the ultimate class on how to throw a killer tailgate.

Don't let the beer and wings fool you. Tailgating is an art, and to prove it, the Birdgang Travel Club has partnered with BBQ Island to school fans on tailgating 101.

"We have 30 fans coming to learn how to up their tailgate game so we're going to cook some fun and different things that you wouldn't think about having at a tailgate that will definitely surprise a lot of your group this season," said Tyler Vasquez, Co-Owner of Birdgang Travel Club.

So what exactly does that mean? It means more merchandise, elevated cuisine, better games, and the same Birdgang spirit you love to see.

For Roberto Paolinelli, tailgating is pretty straight forward.

"Great canopies, great food, great friends, and great beer," said Paolinelli.

But he admits you can always use a class to brush up and enhance your skills.

That's what Tyler and the Birdgang Travel Club love to hear.

If you couldn't make the class Saturday don't worry, there will be events all season long.

"We get your hotel room, we put on awesome parties like we have boat parties, pep rally parties, we have a tailgate, and then your gameday tickets as well," explained Vasquez.

And all fans are welcome!

"NFL as a whole the slogan is family that's the whole deal, I think everyone can bond over football which is nice," said Vasquez.

Learn more about the Birdgang Travel Club here.