Valley couple-to-be forced to change wedding plans due to rainy forecast

It's supposed to be the happiest day of a person's life, but there are a lot of couples that are on edge Friday, worried that rainy weather forecast for Saturday could spoil their wedding date.

One couple, Makenna Eagan and Brian Yarn say they are stressed, as they put so much time and effort into their big day. The lights are up, and the tables are out, but now, after three months of planning, both are having to change their plans for the wedding.

Brian Yarn (left) and Makenna Eagan (right)

"They are saying it is good luck to get married in the rain," said Eagan. "It doesn't help though, because I don't want to get soaked in my dress."

Eagan and Yarn chose the February date, because Yarn is heading off to Air Force Boot Camp next month. They had plans to get married in the backyard of Eagan's grandparent's home, which is a special place for both of them.

"We actually had our homecoming pictures here," said Yarn.

With the rain getting closer, the two have been calling for tents. However, they say it's too expensive, and there's too short of a notice.

"We are scrambling around, figuring out what we are going to do," said Eagan.

Original venue for the wedding

One nearby venue, Rocker 7 Farm Patch, heard about the couple's dilemma, and is stepping in.

"If you need us, we are available. Come over. We don't need to charge you if you have everything you need. You have full access to come over and have your wedding and reception under the barn," said Tara Jenkins with Rocker 7 Farm Patch.

Now, it's a waiting game to figure out what the couple will decide: to get wet, to hope the rain pass, or pick a new venue.

Either way, both Eagan and Yarn say memories will be made, on the happiest day of their lives.

