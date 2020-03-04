Valley hospital informed employees on possible coronavirus infection at one of its facilities

FOX 10 has learned that a Valley hospital has informed their employees about a possible case of COVID-19 coronavirus at one of its facilities.

According to officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services on Tuesday, a "presumptive positive" case of COVID-19 coronavirus was confirmed in Maricopa County.

The person infected, identified as a man in his 20s, is a known contact of a "presumptive positive" coronavirus case outside of Arizona who recently traveled to an area with community spread of the virus.

The "presumptive positive" case of COVID-19 coronavirus comes over a month after a man described as a member of the Arizona State University community who does not live in university housing was diagnosed with the virus. That person has since been released from isolation.

Person apparently went through HonorHealth in Scottsdale

FOX 10 has learned that the second patient, who, as mentioned above, is a "presumptive positive" case, apparently went through HonorHealth in Scottsdale. The person is currently not hospitalized, and is recovering at home.

Meanwhile, officials with HonorHealth released a lengthy statement Wednesday evening, which reads:

"HonorHealth is continuing to work closely with the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health following the presumptive positive test for coronavirus.

Healthcare systems are routinely trained and equipped to respond to infectious diseases, and HonorHealth, like all other health systems, has strict infection prevention protocols in place to handle suspected or confirmed cases of the illness. Because our staff and physicians follow standard practices and procedures to limit exposure to contagions, there is little cause for concern among anyone else who has been, or is currently being cared for, in the hospital.

All coronavirus cases are being handled by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, and we are working closely with them to stay up-to-date with the most current information regarding the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and following all recommended guidelines.

Maricopa County Department of Public Health advises, that in cases like this, they interview the patient, evaluate their particular circumstances and determine anyone else who may be at risk. Those individuals are then contacted and provided guidance on what they should do. If you have not been contacted, public health has determined that you are not at risk of contracting COVID-19 from this individual.

Consistent with ongoing flu season advice, always wash your hands thoroughly and cover your cough to keep yourself, your family and our community healthy and safe."

