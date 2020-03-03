'Presumptive positive' coronavirus case confirmed in Maricopa County

article

The Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed a "presumptive positive" case of coronavirus in Maricopa County.

The state department of health services says the COVID-19 case involves a man in his 20s who is not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The man is a known contact of a "presumptive positive" coronavirus case outside of Arizona who recently traveled to an area with community spread of the virus.

“With the case counts increasing around the country, it is no surprise that we have another case here in Maricopa County," Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine said in a statement. "The good news is that this individual is in stable condition and is expected to have a full recovery, as are most people who become infected with this disease."

Officials have interviewed close contacts of the man and have recommended they monitor their symptoms and quarantine themselves for 14 days.

“As far as risk to the public, we are still doing the case investigation of this individual, however, because we know when and where this individual was exposed, this does not represent community spread,” Dr. Sunenshine said.

ADHS began testing for COVID-19 on March 2 and detected the "presumptive positive" case on the same day.

So far in Arizona, 32 people have been tested, with one testing as a confirmed positive, and the other as a "presumptive positive."

The confirmed positive patient is in stable condition and is recovering under home quarantine.

On Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey held a news conference to discuss the coronavirus and how Arizona is preparing for a possible outbreak.

"Arizona is in good hands and I'm confident in this team's ability to manage the situation," stated Ducey.

There are now nearly 90,000 cases worldwide and 91 in the United States. More than 3,000 have died; six deaths have been in the U.S., specifically in Washington state.

