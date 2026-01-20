Shooting rocks Gilbert neighborhood; APS criticized for rate hike proposal | Nightly Roundup

article

Argument ends in tragedy at Gilbert home; APS facing public criticism over rate increase proposal; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

1. East Valley argument ends in tragedy

A 74-year-old woman is dead, and a 76-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Gilbert.

What we don't know:

Gilbert Police said a woman called 911 to report gunshots during an argument between her parents. Investigators, however, did not release information about what might have led up to the shooting.

2. New designation now available for AZ IDs

(Arizona Department of Transportation)

Some in Arizona can now have a new designation added to their identification cards.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that enrolled tribal members can now receive a designation for their driver licenses, instruction permits and ID cards. Officials say the change came under a new state law that recently took effect.

3. New details in North Phoenix murder-suicide investigation

Court documents are revealing more details surrounding the victim and suspect in an incident that Phoenix Police called a murder-suicide.

The backstory:

The two, identified as 41-year-old Sam Ertebati and 42-year-old Celestina Ertebati, were found dead inside their home, located near 29th Avenue and Bell Road, by officers on Jan. 18.

(Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988.)

4. Deadly crash impacted west Phoenix traffic

A woman is dead following a crash along Interstate 10 during the early morning hours in the West Valley.

What they're saying:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a two-car crash happened at 6:41 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Verrado Way.

5. AZ utility firm facing criticism over rate hike proposal

Arizona Public Service (APS) customers and the state’s attorney general voiced sharp opposition Tuesday to a proposed rate increase

Why you should care:

The requested hike, which would take effect at the end of 2026, marks the utility's fourth increase since 2017. If approved, the average monthly bill would rise by approximately $20.

Combined with previous increases in 2017, 2023, and 2024, the average customer would pay roughly $49 more per month than they did eight years ago.

