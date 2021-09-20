Valley kettle corn maker to tell stories of everyday heroes with their products

A Valley company is making tasty treats for a good cause.

Kettle Heroes has furthered their partnership with the Pat Tillman Foundation. and their latest packaging will feature the stories of real-life heroes, such as military personnel and Tillman Scholars.

"For us, we are always wanting to give back to people, and popcorn is a way to do that. In a vehicle, so to speak," said Rudi Sinykin with Kettle Heroes.

Kettle Heroes was founded in 2013 by Rudi and his brother, Aaron. They wanted to not only create a delicious snack, but give back to the community.

"Kettle Heroes was kind of like a call to action to remind ourselves to be heroes and to be more selfless and give back to the community," said Sinykin, when Kettle Heroes was profiled in a Made In Arizona report in January 2021.

Since they started, they have donated to children's hospitals, diabetes foundations, cancer awareness organizations, local schools, and military assistance programs. They have since teamed back up with the Pat Tillman Foundation.

"We're trying to raise awareness about the foundation by getting our bags out there, all over the community and Southwest, and then every bag that we sell, we donate a portion of sales back to the Pat Tillman Foundation," said Sinykin.

Their latest bags all feature what they call 'everyday heroes,' to show how so many people are doing great things in our community.

