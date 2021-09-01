Valley military wives creating care packages for families of soldiers killed in Kabul attack

Two women in Arizona are joining forces, as they put together care packages for the families of the 13 service members killed in the suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Sharri Detharidge and Katie Gonzales say they wanted to put them together to show their appreciation, but they also need help from the public.

"The reason why I wanted to ensure that we put these care package together - we’re actually going to stagger them off a little bit because right now, these families are going to be planning funerals right now, and they just got their loved ones back," said Detharidge.

Detharidge and Gonzales are both military wives, and Detharidge knows the feeling of losing a loved one first her. Her husband was killed in Iraq in 2008.

"Literally at the end of the war," said Detharidge. "I just wanted to make sure, along with Katie, that we were able to make sure that these families were feeling the love of an incredibly grateful nation, but also from somebody who actually understands what it means to have their blue star turn gold."

So far, Detharidge and Gonzales have gathered support for the young widow of Rylee McCollum and her unborn baby Gigi.

Care packages aren’t the only way, as Detharidge and Gonzales are also raising money for the families.

"We are committed with anything they need," said Gonzales. "We were able to find a little bit of Gigi’s financial burden, and now, we're moving on to another family, and we continue to reach out to every family. Whoever needs everything, we're always going to be open and willing and able and love them."

