Mohave County sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:22 AM MDT until WED 2:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
4
Flood Advisory
from WED 11:31 AM MDT until WED 2:30 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Mohave County sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor

By May Phan
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Handcuffs article

Handcuffs

KINGMAN, Ariz. - A deputy with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office has been arrested after being accused of sexual conduct with a minor, officials said on Sept. 1.

Andrew Jacob Sundberg, 22, was hired as a detention officer in 2018 and was promoted to a deputy in January 2020. He had graduated from the police academy later that year.

Sundberg was arrested on Aug. 31 after an investigation by the Kingman Police Department, and he was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

"This is shocking and despicable behavior," said Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster. "Sundberg has betrayed the trust of the public and law enforcement alike. My thoughts are with the victim and we will assist the Kingman Police Department in any way we can to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest degree."

County officials did not disclose any details behind the allegations.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:




 