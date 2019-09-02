Valley mom gives birth on Labor Day

Labor Day has a special meaning for one Valley mom. She and her husband welcomed their baby at Banner Gateway hospital Monday morning.

One Valley mom certainly took this Labor Day literally. In a labor of love, Haley Nuttall welcomed her sweet bundle of joy, Erik, into the world.

"Having my daughter was absolutely wonderful and now having a little brother for her is also such a great feeling, very warm feelings," said Haley Nutall, a new mother of two.

This isn't the couple's first rodeo. They also have a 22-month-old little girl, but Haley and her husband Dustin have been patiently waiting the arrival of their son.

"His due date was a week ago but you know it's a great story to tell when he gets older that we went into labor on Labor Day," says Haley.

Since baby Erik came later than they expected, they were a little shocked when he finally decided to make his grand entrance, but now that he is here, he is more perfect than they imagined.

"Well you would think that you would be used to the feelings but it's just such an amazing feeling to see a brand new child come in the world," said Dustin Nuttall, a new father of two.

Advertisement

Dustin and Haley say they can't wait to return home in a few days with their healthy baby boy as a new family of four.