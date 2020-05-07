Valley nurse retires after 43 years, celebrated by colleagues with send-off

There was not a dry eye around as family, friends, and staff nurses and doctors at HonorHealth Hospital celebrate Rita Carlisle with a sweet send-off.

Rita has been serving on the frontlines as a labor and delivery nurse for 43 years, spending the majority of her career at HonorHealth Scottsdale.

"I am proud to say that I took care of the first woman that had a baby in this hospital," she said. "We've had the privilege to be apart of people's lives in the most precious way, I mean, not everyone gets to do that."

Rita looks forward to yet another milestone -- her retirement in the middle of a health crisis.

"In all the years I've worked as a nurse, did I ever think my career would come to an end with the devastation in our country," she said.

Claps, cheers, and warm embraces make for a bittersweet goodbye.