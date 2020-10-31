Valley residents show off clever COVID-19 safe Halloween celebrations

Halloween this year sure feels a lot different as neighborhoods aren't packed with children and their parents trick-or-treating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People are keeping their distance while sticking to Halloween activities, or are canceling plans altogether.

Halloween is a bit different for the Baker family. Usually, hundreds of kids would show up asking for candy but now, that number is of course much smaller.

"We didn’t want Halloween to be canceled. We just bought all the candy and we’re sending it down so we don’t have to be in the range of them," Ben Baker said of the homemade, contactless candy chute.

He says it's a risk just being out and about, but that the family weighed the pros and cons about participating in Halloween festivities this year.

"It is a risk, but you have to weigh every risk and weigh every decision and obviously be as safe as possible. It’s important for the kids to live their life as normal as possible considering our risk. But we’ve been wearing masks and we have neighbors who are safe and making chutes for the kids. It’s incredible," Baker said.

Others celebrated by incorporating cars. A drive-thru celebration took place in Scottsdale, as well as a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat at the North Scottsdale United Methodist Church.