Valley teachers walk the line of impeachment conversation in class

With news from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that she will order an impeachment inquiry of President Trump, there are a lot of teachers in the Valley that will have some interesting discussions with students in the coming days.

"One of my kids asked some questions about hey how does it work? What happens if the Senate doesn't convict? So we had an interesting discussion in both of my classes today," said Kimberly McElwain, a social studies teacher at McClintock High School.

As luck would have it, McElwain just happened to be discussing Article II of the U.S. Constitution this week, and Monday's topic was impeachment.

"It's a perfect application," said McElwain. "I love anytime when current events coincide with the content we're dealing with in class."

Teachers thrive on current events for comparability in the classroom, and social studies teachers all over the Valley hit the jackpot because of a big-time tangible example.

"I think that kids of all levels could be interested in a topic like this, and a lot of it depends on how the schools will give space for the students to talk about the issues as well," said McElwain.

It's a fine line to walk, in a state where politics being discussed in the classroom was discussed on the house floor at the State Capitol, but teachers like McElwain are ready for the energy of eager students ready to learn about something that has historic implications.

"Tomorrow, I'm sure that I'll have a whole lot more kids come in and talk about the current events and oh my gosh, it's really happening," said McElwain.

