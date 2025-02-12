Valley woman aims to build confidence in girls through scent

The Brief Amy Harris, owner of Mali + Casey Candle Company, says her daughter is the inspiration behind her new products. Amazing, brave and capable were created just for Valentine's Day. Each product comes with a QR code that takes you to a positive affirmation you can associate with the scent.



A Valley woman takes her candle company to a whole new level. It's not just about clean burning scents anymore, it's also about fragrances that are uplifting in more ways than one. In a way, it reminds you that you are enough.

Scent can be very powerful. It evokes memories… different feelings.

"It's a statement. It's more than a scent. We want people to be reminded of when they smell something like this, like, ‘Hey, I am brave, or I am capable of doing this, or hey, I am amazing just the way I am. I am enough as I am,’" Amy Harris said.

Harris is the owner of Mali and Casey Candle Company. She started making candles about five years ago. She wanted a clean burning candle for her home because she's also a mom of two.

Ironically, her kids, more specifically her daughter, were the inspiration behind her latest products – three new scents of pursefumes.

"I have been realizing that she has been going through a lot of the emotional changes and has alot of emotions that we need to deal with," said Harris.

Mali is almost 9.

"She came home from school upset yesterday because kids were talking about a play date in front of her that's going to happen right, but it's OK and so just those positive reinforcements are so important, especially with young girls," said Harris. "So it was kind of important for me to remind her that she's enough, right, so we came up with three different scents for this collection. That's really just promoting self-love and acceptance of who we are."



The pursefumes in general are not new. Mali and Casey Candle Company has carried the lightweight spray-on for quite some time, but amazing, brave and capable were created just for Valentine's Day to show Mali and anyone else who needs it, a little extra love.

"All the self-doubt, all the comparison, especially with social media, right, you see something, and it's comparison, it's natural to do and so it leads to self-doubt," said Harris. "It's a great reminder for everybody, kids and adults alike."

It's called the "I Am Enough Collection." A tribute to self-love, confidence and embracing who you truly are. Each fragrance was created to evoke a sense of strength, grace and inner peace, reminding you to honor yourself just as you are because you are amazing.

Each box has a QR code on it that will take you to a positive affirmation you can associate with the scent.

