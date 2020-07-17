Valleywise Health gives away backpacks filled with school supplies to Maricopa County families

This school year may look different from years past, and in order for families to prepare, they'll need school supplies -- whether students are learning online from home or heading back into the classroom.

"Backpacks are much more than a material item. They're important because they get you into the routine of starting a new year," said Ana Contreras of the Valleywise Family Learning Center.

Valleywise Health is giving away over 300 donated backpacks filled with school supplies to Maricopa County families.

"Having their own backpacks that they can call their own and their own supplies and knowing that if they need those supplies at home to get their work done or if they need them at home to use as well," said Wendy Hill, a kindergarten teacher at Kyrene De La Sierra.

Inside the backpacks is everything students will need to succeed, from notebooks, paper, and pencils to a first for backpack giveaways -- face masks.

While donating the backpacks, Valleywise also hopes the school supplies encourage families to keep education and maintaining good health hand-in-hand.

Advertisement

"Preventative care is a very important piece of just overall wellness and being in the mindset of being prepared for school and prepared to succeed in life," Contreras said.

Valleywise Health Backpack Giving Event

https://valleywisehealthfoundation.org/backpack-drive/

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.