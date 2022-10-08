Highway dedicated to honor Vanessa Guillen's memory in South Houston

It's been two years since Vanessa Guillen died, but her memory lives on, and on Saturday, a ceremony was held to celebrate a highway dedicated in her honor.

The Houston-native was killed back in April 2020 by a fellow soldier at U.S. Army base Fort Hood. And an investigation found she had been sexually harassed prior, but leaders failed to take appropriate action.

On Saturday, dozens of supporters came out to see the unveiling signage for the Vanessa Guillen Memorial Highway, located at the intersection of Winkler and Monroe in South Houston.

The ceremony, which took place at KIPP Prime College Preparatory on Ferndale, also featured community, veteran, and women's resources for attendees.