Veggies for veterans: Phoenix market partners with VA to donate produce

Every month, a Phoenix program delivers fresh fruits and vegetables to veterans who could really use it.

"We take the market right where veterans live," said Diana Gregory, CEO of Gregory's Fresh Market. "We deliver pre-packed bags to veterans who live at Victory Place."

For four years, the VA and Diana have been collaborating. Because of the pandemic, they've gone from bringing the farmer's market to the veterans to prepackaging the items for pickup.

"This is all about helping to combat food insecurity," Gregory said. "As you know, many veterans don't have access to fresh fruits and vegetables...because of restrictions with COVID, restrictions with travel."

Isabelle Kozak with the VA says the program has been integral for their vets.

"They really appreciate it, they look forward to it," said Kozak.

Advertisement

While the veterans appreciate it, Diana and her team love giving back to the men and women who gave so much for our country.

"This is a way we thank them for their service," Gregory said.

More on Gregory's Fresh Market: https://dianagregory.com/gregorys-fresh-market/

More TyPad

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.