Venezuelans deported by Trump; big fentanyl bust in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

Hundreds of Venezuelans were deported, despite a judge's order to stop the Trump administration from doing so; fentanyl pills were found hidden inside roof shingle packaging in Phoenix; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 17.
1. Trump invokes Alien Enemies Act
Hundreds of Venezuelans were deported Saturday, despite a judge’s order to stop the Trump administration from doing so.
2. Fentanyl hidden inside roof shingles
Roof shingle packaging was used to hide hundreds of fentanyl pills, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said. Here's what investigators say happened during the drug bust.
3. USS Gravely deployed to border
A U.S. Navy destroyer has been deployed to help "restore territorial integrity at the U.S. southern border" as part of President Trump's executive orders, officials said.
4. Going out of business
Several major retailers are holding massive sales as they prepare to shutter all or many of their store locations. Here's what you need to know when you go shopping.
5. Two people found dead in Phoenix
Two people were found dead on Monday inside a home near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road.
Today's weather
A cloudy and warm St. Patrick's Day in the Valley with a high near 81°F.