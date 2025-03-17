Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
5
Wind Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau

Venezuelans deported by Trump; big fentanyl bust in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

By
Published  March 17, 2025 10:10am MST
Morning Brief
Phoenix, Tempe crashes l Morning Headlines March 17

Multiple people were hospitalized following separate crashes in Phoenix and Tempe. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Monday, March 17, 2025.

Hundreds of Venezuelans were deported, despite a judge's order to stop the Trump administration from doing so; fentanyl pills were found hidden inside roof shingle packaging in Phoenix; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 17.

1. Trump invokes Alien Enemies Act

Hundreds of Venezuelans deported by Trump administration despite judge's order
Hundreds of Venezuelans were deported Saturday, despite a judge’s order to stop the Trump administration from doing so.

2. Fentanyl hidden inside roof shingles

Roof shingle packaging used to hide fentanyl pills; 2 arrested
Roof shingle packaging was used to hide hundreds of fentanyl pills, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said. Here's what investigators say happened during the drug bust.

3. USS Gravely deployed to border

Navy destroyer deployed to support US-Mexico border mission
A U.S. Navy destroyer has been deployed to help "restore territorial integrity at the U.S. southern border" as part of President Trump's executive orders, officials said.

4. Going out of business

What to know in the final days of store closures for Party City, Joann and more
Several major retailers are holding massive sales as they prepare to shutter all or many of their store locations. Here's what you need to know when you go shopping.

5. Two people found dead in Phoenix

Man, woman found dead inside west Phoenix home
Two people were found dead on Monday inside a home near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Cloudy and warmer conditions on St. Patrick's Day in Phoenix
A cloudy and warm St. Patrick's Day in the Valley with a high near 81°F.

