Verizon cuts home internet rates to $25 a month

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 9:22AM
Technology
FOX TV Digital Team
Getty Images-89281051 article

People wait for service inside a Verizon store in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - With the cost of goods and services seemingly rising daily, Verizon is offering a little relief by lowering the cost of its home internet service.

The company announced Thursday that this service covers Fios Home Internet, 5G Home Internet, and LTE Home Internet and will start at $25 a month with AutoPay and a premium 5G mobile plan.

The wireless network titan said in a statement their internet plans don’t have hidden fees, annual contracts, or extra charges for equipment.

"Since the beginning, Verizon has been the gold standard when it comes to delivering fast and reliable phone service, so we are excited to bring that same standard of excellence to customers with our Home Internet services around the country at an unbeatable value," Frank Boulben chief revenue officer of Verizon Consumer Group said in a statement. "At a time when Americans are looking more closely at their finances, it’s important to know that you have new choices. You don’t need to stay with an unreliable, expensive provider, and you don’t have to sacrifice quality to save."

Customers can also enjoy a few more incentives that are a part of these new discounts including a Gigabit plan if you enjoy streaming shows or playing video games. And you can also enjoy the use of a free router rental with the internet plans.

Additionally, Verizon said it’s offering discounts of up to $10 per line per month for current home internet customers that add a minimum of four lines to new, select 5G mobile plans with AutoPay. 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.
 