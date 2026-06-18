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Veteran Arizona trooper was drunk during fatal Peoria motorcycle crash, autopsy reveals

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 18, 2026 2:56 PM MST
Published June 18, 2026 2:56 PM MST

The Brief

    • Medical records show Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Kelly James Sullivan was heavily intoxicated during a fatal solo motorcycle crash earlier this spring.
    • Sullivan, a 53-year-old off-duty veteran of the department, had a blood alcohol concentration of .182 when his motorcycle struck a curb in Peoria.

PEORIA, Ariz. - A veteran Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was heavily intoxicated when he died in a solo motorcycle crash in late April, according to newly released medical examiner records.

Trooper Kelly James Sullivan (Arizona DPS)

What we know:

Autopsy and toxicology reports from the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner show that 53-year-old Trooper Kelly James Sullivan had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.182, which is more than twice the legal driving limit.

The backstory:

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on April 26 near Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. Investigators with the Peoria Police Department noted at the time that Sullivan was off-duty and was not traveling to or from work. According to the medical examiner's timeline, Sullivan, who was wearing a helmet, struck a curb along the side of the road and was ejected from his motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite first responders' best efforts to revive him.

Dig deeper:

While the medical examiner attributed Sullivan's death to severe injuries, the autopsy also revealed advanced heart disease, leading Medical Examiner Eric Hirsch to note that a medical event just prior to the crash could not be entirely ruled out.

Arizona DPS trooper dies in motorcycle crash in Peoria
Arizona DPS trooper dies in motorcycle crash in Peoria

Arizona DPS trooper dies in motorcycle crash in Peoria

Trooper Kelly Sullivan was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash near Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Highway.

What they're saying:

Sullivan was a highly respected 25-year veteran of the department who spent more than three decades in public service. At the time of his death, he was assigned to the Metro West District as a motor officer and mentor. Following the crash, DPS leadership publicly remembered him as a "trusted teammate" and a dedicated "cop's cop."

Trooper Kelly James Sullivan (Arizona DPS)

"Colleagues knew him as a steady presence," DPS wrote in a statement following the crash. "He shaped the careers of countless troopers and was recognized across the Department for his integrity and unmatched work ethic."

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Peoria Police Department.

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