Veteran Arizona trooper was drunk during fatal Peoria motorcycle crash, autopsy reveals
PEORIA, Ariz. - A veteran Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was heavily intoxicated when he died in a solo motorcycle crash in late April, according to newly released medical examiner records.
Trooper Kelly James Sullivan (Arizona DPS)
What we know:
Autopsy and toxicology reports from the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner show that 53-year-old Trooper Kelly James Sullivan had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.182, which is more than twice the legal driving limit.
The backstory:
The crash happened around 9 p.m. on April 26 near Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. Investigators with the Peoria Police Department noted at the time that Sullivan was off-duty and was not traveling to or from work. According to the medical examiner's timeline, Sullivan, who was wearing a helmet, struck a curb along the side of the road and was ejected from his motorcycle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene despite first responders' best efforts to revive him.
Dig deeper:
While the medical examiner attributed Sullivan's death to severe injuries, the autopsy also revealed advanced heart disease, leading Medical Examiner Eric Hirsch to note that a medical event just prior to the crash could not be entirely ruled out.
What they're saying:
Sullivan was a highly respected 25-year veteran of the department who spent more than three decades in public service. At the time of his death, he was assigned to the Metro West District as a motor officer and mentor. Following the crash, DPS leadership publicly remembered him as a "trusted teammate" and a dedicated "cop's cop."
Trooper Kelly James Sullivan (Arizona DPS)
"Colleagues knew him as a steady presence," DPS wrote in a statement following the crash. "He shaped the careers of countless troopers and was recognized across the Department for his integrity and unmatched work ethic."
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Peoria Police Department.