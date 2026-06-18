Veteran Arizona trooper was drunk during fatal Peoria motorcycle crash, autopsy reveals

The Brief Medical records show Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Kelly James Sullivan was heavily intoxicated during a fatal solo motorcycle crash earlier this spring. Sullivan, a 53-year-old off-duty veteran of the department, had a blood alcohol concentration of .182 when his motorcycle struck a curb in Peoria.



A veteran Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was heavily intoxicated when he died in a solo motorcycle crash in late April, according to newly released medical examiner records.

Trooper Kelly James Sullivan (Arizona DPS)

What we know:

Autopsy and toxicology reports from the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner show that 53-year-old Trooper Kelly James Sullivan had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.182, which is more than twice the legal driving limit.

The backstory:

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on April 26 near Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. Investigators with the Peoria Police Department noted at the time that Sullivan was off-duty and was not traveling to or from work. According to the medical examiner's timeline, Sullivan, who was wearing a helmet, struck a curb along the side of the road and was ejected from his motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite first responders' best efforts to revive him.

Dig deeper:

While the medical examiner attributed Sullivan's death to severe injuries, the autopsy also revealed advanced heart disease, leading Medical Examiner Eric Hirsch to note that a medical event just prior to the crash could not be entirely ruled out.

What they're saying:

Sullivan was a highly respected 25-year veteran of the department who spent more than three decades in public service. At the time of his death, he was assigned to the Metro West District as a motor officer and mentor. Following the crash, DPS leadership publicly remembered him as a "trusted teammate" and a dedicated "cop's cop."

Trooper Kelly James Sullivan (Arizona DPS)

"Colleagues knew him as a steady presence," DPS wrote in a statement following the crash. "He shaped the careers of countless troopers and was recognized across the Department for his integrity and unmatched work ethic."