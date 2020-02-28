Vets extract beach towel after python swallows it whole

A pet python had to undergo an unusual procedure after it somehow swallowed a beach towel whole.

The 18-year-old jungle carpet python named Monty was rushed to an Australian animal hospital after she ate an entire beach towel the previous night.

Veterinarians put Monty under anesthesia and took radiographs to locate the towel. A flexible endoscope was then placed down the snake's gastrointestinal tract, which allowed staff to spot the end of the towel in her stomach.

“With assistance from our internal medicine team, very long forceps were placed through the endoscope and used to grasp the towel,” hospital staff wrote in a Facebook post. “Once we had a good grip, the towel was able to be carefully removed.”

The hospital said Monty was discharged the same day, with her owner saying the python was back to her "happy, hungry self."