Victim in Maryvale school stabbing identified; tragic end to search for missing AZ man | Nightly Roundup

article

Victim in deadly stabbing at Maryvale High School identified; search for missing paddleboarder at Saguaro Lake comes to a tragic end; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

1. Victim in deadly Maryvale school stabbing identified

What we know:

Phoenix Police have identified the teen who died following a stabbing at Maryvale High School (pictured) in Phoenix on Aug. 19.

Dig deeper:

Police say 16-year-old Michael Montoya II was attacked while in class by another male classmate who was armed with a folding picket knife that is believed to have been brought onto campus.

Read More

Also Read: Maryvale High School student killed: Resources for students, staff are available

2. Person killed in far East Valley crash

What we know:

A woman is dead following a crash on Wednesday morning at an intersection in San Tan Valley.

Big picture view:

The crash happened at Hunt Highway and Bella Vista Road. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says two vehicles were involved.

Read More

3. Sad update in search for missing paddleboarder

What we know:

The search for a missing paddleboarder in Saguaro Lake has come to a tragic end, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

Per MCSO, a body believed to be that of 65-year-old Richard Powers was recovered on Aug. 20, days after he went missing.

Read More

4. 2 people arrested following Mesa shooting

What we know:

A man and a teenager are behind bars following a shooting on Tuesday night in a Mesa neighborhood.

Big picture view:

Investigators have identified the adult they arrested as 20-year-old Brandon Major.

Read More

5. Teacher at private Christian school accused of sex crimes

What we know:

34-year-old Katelin Campbell, who once taught at a private Christian school in Virginia, has been taken into custody over allegations she had consensual sexual contact with a person who is at least 15 years old, according to media reports.

What we don't know:

While authorities have identified the alleged victim as a male, it remains unclear whether he attended the school where Campbell worked.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast