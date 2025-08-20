Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley, Grand Canyon Country
7
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 7:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:04 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from WED 6:38 PM MST until WED 8:45 PM MST, Pima County
Dust Storm Warning
from WED 6:55 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Victim in Maryvale school stabbing identified; tragic end to search for missing AZ man | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  August 20, 2025 6:51pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Victim in deadly stabbing at Maryvale High School identified; search for missing paddleboarder at Saguaro Lake comes to a tragic end; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

1. Victim in deadly Maryvale school stabbing identified

What we know:

Phoenix Police have identified the teen who died following a stabbing at Maryvale High School (pictured) in Phoenix on Aug. 19.

Dig deeper:

Police say 16-year-old Michael Montoya II was attacked while in class by another male classmate who was armed with a folding picket knife that is believed to have been brought onto campus.

Read More

Also Read: Maryvale High School student killed: Resources for students, staff are available

2. Person killed in far East Valley crash

What we know:

A woman is dead following a crash on Wednesday morning at an intersection in San Tan Valley.

Big picture view:

The crash happened at Hunt Highway and Bella Vista Road. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says two vehicles were involved.

Read More

3. Sad update in search for missing paddleboarder

What we know:

The search for a missing paddleboarder in Saguaro Lake has come to a tragic end, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

Per MCSO, a body believed to be that of 65-year-old Richard Powers was recovered on Aug. 20, days after he went missing.

Read More

4. 2 people arrested following Mesa shooting

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

What we know:

A man and a teenager are behind bars following a shooting on Tuesday night in a Mesa neighborhood.

Big picture view:

Investigators have identified the adult they arrested as 20-year-old Brandon Major.

Read More

5. Teacher at private Christian school accused of sex crimes

What we know:

34-year-old Katelin Campbell, who once taught at a private Christian school in Virginia, has been taken into custody over allegations she had consensual sexual contact with a person who is at least 15 years old, according to media reports.

What we don't know:

While authorities have identified the alleged victim as a male, it remains unclear whether he attended the school where Campbell worked.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 8/20/2025

Evening Weather Forecast - 8/20/2025

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews