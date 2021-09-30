VIDEO: Massive fire spreads across Carson warehouse

Crews are battling a massive fire at a Carson warehouse Thursday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the blaze a little after 3 p.m. Some of the boxes at the warehouse had rubbing alcohol, further sparking the fire.

As of Thursday afternoon, no injuries have been reported in the 3-alarm fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Employees in nearby warehouses were asked to evacuate. No residents in the area were ordered to evacuate, firefighters tell FOX 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

