Video: Owners wrest puppy from python’s grip after snake lunges from bushes, coils around dog

A family in Queensland, Australia sprang into action after a carpet python attacked their 9-week-old puppy on Nov. 27.

The video, which was captured by the family’s security camera, showed the puppy sniffing around in the backyard, before a snake lunged out from a nearby chili bush and coiled itself around the small dog, named Jasper.

“It quickly wrapped around him and his puppy cries alerted us to his trouble,” the family wrote on social media. “It was a confronting scene to find the snake completely wrapped around Jasper as he yelped for help.”

His owners quickly came to his rescue, trying to bat the snake before one woman grabbed the snake with her bare hands.

“In that first moment we used a cardboard Xmas wrap roll to try and knock the snake off him but quickly realized it was useless and we would need to pull the snake off by hand,” according to the dog’s owners. “The carpet python was reluctant to let the puppy go and the security vision shows how quickly it immobilized our active pup.”

The footage showed the woman swinging the snake, which eventually shook Jasper free, before throwing the python.

The family said their pet is lucky to be alive and thankfully only suffered minimal injuries.“Hopefully this incident reminds others to keep a close eye on their pets,” the family wrote.

The python is also OK, according to reports.

Storyful contributed to this story. This story was written from Los Angeles.