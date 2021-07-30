Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Coconino County
5
Flood Warning
from FRI 7:28 AM MST until FRI 4:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Video: Virginia milk plant explosion prompts hazmat, emergency response

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Virginia
FOX 5 DC

Video: Virginia milk plant explosion prompts hazmat, emergency response

Emergency and hazmat crews were called to the scene of an explosion at a Virginia milk plant early Friday morning.

STRASBURG, Va. - Emergency and hazmat crews were called to the scene of an explosion at a Virginia milk plant early Friday morning.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to Virginia Department of Transportation officials, the explosion at the Valley Milk plant in the 400 block of East King Street in Strasburg was reported around 3:30 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL

They say there were no injuries in the explosion, but crews are on scene to check on possible problems with the building and also chemical hazards.

READ MORE: Report of possible explosion at Prince George’s County warehouse

They say the building was compromised, but they have not determined to what degree.

The area is off-limits at this time, VDOT says.