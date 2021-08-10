Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
12
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:36 PM MST until TUE 10:45 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until TUE 8:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:35 PM MST until TUE 9:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 7:15 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:41 PM MST until TUE 9:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:49 PM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 6:43 PM MST until TUE 7:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 8:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:51 PM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County

Virginia woman poured rubbing alcohol into family member's eyes while he slept: cops

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
Untitled design - 2021-08-10T134106.604 article

TRIANGLE, Va. - A Virginia woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly poured rubbing alcohol onto the face and into the eyes of a family member early Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Church suing Prince William County over religious discrimination, liquor license

Prince William County police responded to the home in the 18100 block of Kilmer Lane in Triangle around 4:07 a.m.

They say that Patricia Armida Lozano, 33, snuck up on the 48-year-old victim while he slept and dumped the isopropyl alcohol on his face without provocation.

READ MORE: Prince William County man shot to death by homeowner linked to multiple 7-Eleven armed robberies

When the victim screamed, a family member ran into the room.

Police say they could see injuries to the man’s eyes, and he was taken to a local hospital.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police charged Lozano with assault and battery with a caustic substance and domestic assault and battery.