Vitalant holds event to honor blood donors while stressing importance of blood donation

During an event at Phoenix Suns Arena, Vitalant thanked their blood drive coordinators for coming forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Efforts by blood donors and blood drive coordinators, they say, helped save lives, including Averi, a 10-year-old from Flagstaff.

Blood donations a literal life saver for Flagstaff girl

Averi was born without the ability to make her own red blood cells. Every month, she and her family have to travel to Phoenix Children's Hospital for a blood transfusion. In all, Averi has now had 103 blood transfusions.

"It really makes a difference, and I feel a whole lot better and I don't feel yucky anymore and it really helps," said Averi.

The blood donations are literal live savers for her.

"She wouldn't be here if we couldn’t get blood," said Averi's mother, Anya Askew. "We would have to wait for a match, and in those few days, she would have migraines. She wouldn't feel good, and spend most of the time in bed. It is painful to watch her the week before a blood transfusion, and I wouldn’t be able to comprehend if that wasn't an option."

Officials asking for donors to step forward and give blood

Officials with Vitalant are stressing the importance of donating blood. Since the pandemic began, 1,000 blood drives have been cancelled, and officials are asking for donors to come forward, as summer months always bring a high demand for blood.

"You can’t wait until a loved one is lying in a hospital bed to donate blood," said Sue Thew with Vitalant. "It takes 24 to 34 hours to get blood to the hospitals once it's donated."

Vitalant

https://www.vitalant.org

