Vitalant to enter blood donors for $5k drawing amid blood shortage in Arizona due to omicron, other factors

Officials with blood donation organization Vitalant announced on Jan. 10 that they will enter everyone who decided to donate blood in the month of January into a drawing for four $5,000 gift cards.

In a statement, officials with Vitalant say their blood supply levels are at their lowest in two years.

"A national blood shortage is further stressing the nation’s fragile healthcare system," read a portion of the statement. "The fast-spreading omicron variant is the latest COVID-19 complication forcing additional community blood drives to cancel and lessening the number of healthy and available donors."

Officials with Vitalant say their blood donation levels fell short of what is needed by more than 4,500 donations in December, and the trend has continued into January. They are also not the only organization dealing with a blood shortage at this time.

"Associations representing all blood services organizations in the U.S. warned the nation’s blood supply is at a dangerously low level and this trend must reverse to prevent hospitals from having to postpone potential lifesaving treatments," read a portion of the statement.

Vitalant's Senior Vice President, Cliff Numark, said only about 3% of the population donates blood.

"If more people start donating, shortages could be prevented," said Numark, in the statement.

Officials with Vitalant say people can give blood immediately after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine if they are healthy and well.

