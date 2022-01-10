Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler: police

article

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Chandler after a man and a woman were found shot to death on Jan. 9.

According to police, 76-year-old Sheldon Butler called police Sunday morning saying that he had shot his wife.

Officers responded to the home near Gilbert Road and Hunt Highway, and there was no answer at the door, but police determined there were two people inside the home.

When officers entered the home, they found Sheldon and his 74-year-old wife, Linda, dead.

"Detectives from robbery/homicide responded to the location and determined that it appeared to be murder-suicide," Det. Eva Zermeno said in a statement.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene and a ballistics test will be completed.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.

