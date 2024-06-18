Viva Phoenix Music Festival has artists and organizers anticipating success

After a seven-year hiatus, the Viva Phoenix Music Festival will return on October 17th.

City leaders and organizers have very high expectations for this event.

They are hoping to craft a special event that becomes synonymous with the city of Phoenix.

Not only will there be bands spread across the downtown area, but there will be a festival of food, vendors, art, and more.

"We believe this has the opportunity to be huge," Ron Price, CEO of Visit Phoenix said.

History of Viva Phoenix Music Festival

From 2014 to 2017, Viva Phoenix grew into a popular annual event, enthralling hundreds of music lovers.

Then changes in the local music industry, alongside the pandemic, killed it off.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

"All year I've been observing the capacity of Phoenix, and watching the city host these mega events, and do such a great job at it, and I realized that it's time for Phoenix to have another mega event that's birthed from Phoenix from the ground up," Matt Baquet of Best Life Presents, said.

In this case, Viva Phoenix will be rebirthed from the ground up.

But just like the Phoenix, a new event is bursting from the ashes.

What are the artists saying?

Richard Pfeffer is the lead vocalist for the band Playboy Manbaby. He believes this is the right time and place for such an event.

"It really takes over downtown Phoenix and transforms downtown Phoenix into a festival ground," he said.

"You have a stage in an alley, a stage in the Masonic temple."

He hopes this event will help put the city on the national musical map.

"I think this is a music festival that adds to the identity of Phoenix," he said.

That is what organizers want to hear.

"I couldn't be more excited for our state of Arizona. I think it really is one of the most important places in the world right now with the migration boom, and everything happening here, I think that it's an important time to showcase what the culture of this city really means and why people should be paying attention," Baquet added.