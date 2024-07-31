Voters excited for JD Vance's 1st appearance in AZ since becoming Trump's VP selection

JD Vance, the GOP vice presidential candidate, is set to speak in Glendale at Arizona Christian University.

Supporters stood in line beginning at 1 o'clock on Wednesday, July 31, fighting the Phoenix heat to listen to the man set to become the second most powerful executive in the country, if elected.

A lot of those supporters said it's Vance's powerful life story that resonates with a lot of voters.

Less than 100 days to Election Day, Vance has hit the campaign trail hard since being named the choice during the Republican convention in Milwaukee.

A packed tent here at Arizona Christian University in Glendale was filled to capacity at 1,100, while others waited outside to listen.

As people were filing in, they said adding Vance to this ticket opens the door for more working-class voters in favor of Trump and Vance.

"He supports President Trump. He appeals to normal everyday people. I’ve seen Hillbilly Elegy a couple of times and he is the epitome of the American Dream. He really is and he has come from nothing to becoming a vice president (candidate) to hopefully, in 2028, president," said Marcy Heiman, a Trump-Vance supporter.

"I like the way he is addressing things for the working class around the country. I love his book and that he has been very supportive of President Trump," said Rev. Dr. Steven Rutt, a professor at Arizona Christian University.

Kari Lake was also at the event and enjoyed a very big uproar from the crowd.