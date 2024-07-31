Expand / Collapse search

Voters excited for JD Vance's 1st appearance in AZ since becoming Trump's VP selection

By and
Updated  July 31, 2024 6:01pm MST
JD Vance
FOX 10 Phoenix

Voters brave heat for VP candidate JD Vance in AZ

Voters lined up for hours in the Arizona summer sun to attend a JD Vance rally at Arizona Christian University in Glendale. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach is there with the story.

PHOENIX - JD Vance, the GOP vice presidential candidate, is set to speak in Glendale at Arizona Christian University. 

Supporters stood in line beginning at 1 o'clock on Wednesday, July 31, fighting the Phoenix heat to listen to the man set to become the second most powerful executive in the country, if elected.

A lot of those supporters said it's Vance's powerful life story that resonates with a lot of voters. 

Less than 100 days to Election Day, Vance has hit the campaign trail hard since being named the choice during the Republican convention in Milwaukee

A packed tent here at Arizona Christian University in Glendale was filled to capacity at 1,100, while others waited outside to listen.

As people were filing in, they said adding Vance to this ticket opens the door for more working-class voters in favor of Trump and Vance. 

"He supports President Trump. He appeals to normal everyday people. I’ve seen Hillbilly Elegy a couple of times and he is the epitome of the American Dream. He really is and he has come from nothing to becoming a vice president (candidate) to hopefully, in 2028, president," said Marcy Heiman, a Trump-Vance supporter. 

Featured

JD Vance is coming to Arizona after Trump names him as his running mate
article

JD Vance is coming to Arizona after Trump names him as his running mate

Ohio Senator JD Vance, former President Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 election, is making a stop in Arizona on Wednesday, July 31. Here's what to know and how to register.

"I like the way he is addressing things for the working class around the country. I love his book and that he has been very supportive of President Trump," said Rev. Dr. Steven Rutt, a professor at Arizona Christian University.

Kari Lake was also at the event and enjoyed a very big uproar from the crowd. 