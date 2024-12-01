Warm weather kicks off December; deadly shooting in Tonto Basin | Nightly Roundup

From a deadly police shooting in Peoria, to warm temps kicking off December in Arizona, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Teen hangout in Tonto Basin area ends deadly

A late night teen hangout in a remote area of Tonto Basin ended deadly, the Gila County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 1.

Click for the latest.

2. Biden pardons son Hunter’s gun, tax charges

President Joe Biden released a statement Sunday night saying he’s signed a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden.

The pardon comes after the family spent several days together in Nantucket for Thanksgiving, and is just days ahead of when Hunter Biden was set to face his first of two sentencing hearings.

Click for the latest.

3. Former head of Arizona's death penalty review speaks out following dismissal by Gov. Hobbs

Executions are set to resume in Arizona, and days after being dismissed from a death penalty review by Governor Katie Hobbs, a retired judge is telling his side of the story.

Click for the latest.

4. US-based model, husband and child kidnapped and held 12 hours after leaving restaurant in Brazil: reports

Luciana Curtis, an international model; her photographer husband Henrique Gendre, and their 11-year-old child were kidnapped and held hostage for 12 hours in her home country Wednesday night, according to reports.

Click for the latest.

5. Peoria officers pinned against a car; suspect killed

Two Peoria Police officers were pinned against another car by a suspect before he was shot dead on Sunday morning, the police department said.

Click for the latest.

Latest weather: Warmer than normal temps kick off December in Arizona: