Warning sent about ICE, deadly hit-and-run suspects wanted | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  November 9, 2025 6:38pm MST
PHOENIX - From a new ICE warning from the Mexican consulate in Phoenix, to multiple suspects sought in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead, here are tonight's top stories for Sunday, November 9.

1. Mexican consulate sends warning about ICE in Arizona

Mexican consulate says ICE is working with Pinal County Sheriff on immigration enforcement
The Mexican consulate in Phoenix issued a public warning about ICE collaborating with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office on immigration enforcement.

2. Travelers deal with worsening delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor

Sky Harbor delays worsen as government shutdown enters 40th day
The government shutdown has reached its 40th day, causing increasing disruptions at airports, including 365 delays and 113 cancellations at Sky Harbor today.

3. Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others hurt

1 dead, 2 injured in West Phoenix shooting: police
One man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting that took place in West Phoenix early Sunday morning.

4. Pedestrian struck by several vehicles dies in West Phoenix

Multiple suspects sought in deadly hit-and-run: Phoenix PD
Police are currently searching for the multiple suspect drivers involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in West Phoenix.

5. Could the government shutdown finally be over?

Government shutdown: Tentative bipartisan deal could pave way to reopening
A group of moderate Senate Democrats has crafted a tentative agreement to reopen the federal government.

A look at your weekend weather

Evening Weather Forecast - 11/09/25

Winds will begin to pick up Sunday night, but temperatures won't col down much. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest forecast for the upcoming week.

Get the full forecast

