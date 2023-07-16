Watch: Clever dog catches fish with impressive stunt

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
9
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Heat Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Watch: Clever dog catches fish with impressive stunt

By Chris Williams
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Stations

Clever pooch's amazing catch and release stunt goes viral

A clever dog pulled off an impressive stunt with its ability to use a hot dog bun as bait to catch, and then release, a fish, a viral Tik Tok video shows.

A dog may be able to teach man how to fish after pulling off an impressive stunt that's going viral. 

Brian Janicki posted a TiKTok video of his six-year-old dog Chance standing in the water with a hot dog bun floating in his mouth. 

Soon, fish began to gather around the dog and Chance grabbed one of them with his mouth before releasing it instantly. 

RELATED: Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for anniversary of breed’s founding

"He has a wonderful disposition and gets along well with other animals," Janicki said.

"Who needs a fishing pole??" he posted in the video caption. Janicki also told Storyful he was very excited to have finally got Chance’s talent for catch and release on video.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 