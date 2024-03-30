Watch: Dogs cause $3,000 damage trying to reach cat inside car

It didn't matter how nice the car was for two dogs who did $3,000 worth of damage trying to get to a cat inside the vehicle.

Christie Barr of Florida woke up to the surprise on March 24, saying the dogs tore parts of her car off.

Barr said she originally thought somebody had taken a gun and shot her car, and said that "no one believed it was dogs until after they saw the video".

Surveillance video showed the two dogs approaching the vehicle around 4 am and starting to tear the front bumper, front fender, and two tires.

The insurance company said the damage was estimated to be up to $3,000.

Barr told Storyful that the dogs were trying to get to her neighbor’s cat, which she said jumped behind the engine at around 3 am. The duo could not reach the feline despite their aggressive approach, according to Barr.

"There’s no doubt in my mind if they’d gotten that cat, she wouldn’t be here today," she said.

The dogs are unaccounted for and neighbors have expressed concern for their safety, according to local reports. Barr said she had reached out to animal control but has yet to receive a response.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.