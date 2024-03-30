Expand / Collapse search
Watch: Dogs cause $3,000 damage trying to reach cat inside car

By Chris Williams
Published  March 30, 2024 11:30am MST
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Stations

Dogs trying to get to cat tear up car causing $3,000 worth of damage

A Florida woman had a nasty surprise recently, when she woke up to find out that two dogs had torn parts off her car in the early morning of March 24. ( Credit: Christie Barr via Storyful)

It didn't matter how nice the car was for two dogs who did $3,000 worth of damage trying to get to a cat inside the vehicle. 

Christie Barr of Florida woke up to the surprise on March 24, saying the dogs tore parts of her car off.  

Barr said she originally thought somebody had taken a gun and shot her car, and said that "no one believed it was dogs until after they saw the video".

Surveillance video showed the two dogs approaching the vehicle around 4 am and starting to tear the front bumper, front fender, and two tires.

RELATED: First-of-its-kind bill could limit bulldog, pug breeding

The insurance company said the damage was estimated to be up to $3,000. 

Barr told Storyful that the dogs were trying to get to her neighbor’s cat, which she said jumped behind the engine at around 3 am. The duo could not reach the feline despite their aggressive approach, according to Barr.

"There’s no doubt in my mind if they’d gotten that cat, she wouldn’t be here today," she said.

The dogs are unaccounted for and neighbors have expressed concern for their safety, according to local reports. Barr said she had reached out to animal control but has yet to receive a response.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 