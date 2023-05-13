Watch live: Biden to give commencement address at Howard University

President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement address to Howard University’s class of 2023 on Saturday.

Biden, the seventh sitting president to give the graduation speech at Howard, will receive the honorary Doctor of Letters, the school said this week.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. ET.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling at the White House on May 09, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Later this month, Vice President Kamala Harris, a Howard graduate, will be the first woman to deliver a commencement speech at a West Point graduation ceremony.

Harris will deliver the keynote address on May 27 at the U.S. Military Academy for the Class of 2023. Biden will deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy on June 1.

Other Biden administration officials are also giving graduation speeches at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), including Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at Fayetteville State University in North Carolina.