WATCH LIVE: Search underway for pursuit suspect in Burbank

Police were in pursuit of a stolen box truck in downtown Los Angeles on Monday morning.

The driver led offices with the Los Angeles Police Department on the freeway before getting off on main streets and into residential areas in downtown Los Angeles. Shortly after, the pursuit continued into the Los Feliz neighborhood.

The white box truck was seen from SkyFOX making sharp and dangerous turns.

By 5:50 a.m., the driver began traveling northbound in the 5 Freeway as California Highway Patrol took control of the pursuit.

By 5:55 a.m., the suspect began driving more erratically and with the truck's lights turned off.

