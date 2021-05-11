Water restoration expected soon for 500 Golden Valley homes

Water restoration is expected this week for residents of some 500 homes in the unincorporated community of Golden Valley in northwestern Arizona that have been without water for days due to a broken well.

Mohave County officials said a 1,500-foot well broke on May 7 and a contractor disassembled the well two days later.

An emergency interconnection with a neighboring water system was put in place, but that didn’t solve the problem.

The county shut down the booster station when the tank level dropped below 10 feet and that created a pressure loss.

County officials said a replacement motor arrived at the well last Friday at the well as crews continue to work to fix the issue.

The county hired a company with two 6,000-gallon water trucks that have been hauling water to the site.

Mohave County workers began distributing bottled water last Tuesday for residents without water.

