Water safety sessions begin ahead of Arizona summer to help prevent accidents, deaths

After a rash of drownings on lakes around the Valley last summer, a water safety event was held at Lake Pleasant to try and reduce those numbers this year.

Since 2020, we've had 12 reported fatalities in the state of Arizona related to paddle sports.

The first boating safety event of the season was held by Arizona Game and Fish Department, and members of Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Lake Patrol division.

"I was at a water safety event and the owner of Dillon's Bayou at Lake Pleasant approached me and was kind of frustrated by the tragic spring we had last year," Maricopa County Sheriff's Detective Rob Marske said.

That's why April 8's water safety event was held at Dillon's Bayou at Lake Pleasant Harbor Marina. Experts will focus on a different topic each month. This weekend was paddle boarding.

"Since the pandemic, paddle sports has really taken off in popularity. It's very expensive to get into. People don't know what all the requirements are," Marske said.

Sheriff's deputies say the monthly water safety events are helpful to those with lots of knowledge about recreational activities, as well as newbies.

"They need to know that you have to have a life jacket with you. If you're under 12, you have to be wearing that life jacket," Marske warned.

Another event will be held Saturday, May 13. They're providing free breakfast burritos for anyone who attends.