Watermelon Fire, sparked by car fire, closes I-17 in both directions near Sedona

A seven-mile portion of I-17 in northern Arizona is closed after an RV fire sparked a wildfire that's burned more than 20 acres near Sedona in just hours on Sunday, June 5.

The wildfire is dubbed the Watermelon Fire.

Closures:

Southbound lanes on I-17 are closed at milepost 306, and northbound lanes are closed at milepost 299, says the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers are asked to look for other routes to get to where they're going.

It's not known when the highway will reopen in this area.

Fire information:

Just before 3 p.m., the Watermelon Fire sparked from an RV that had caught fire and spread to Coconino National Forest land.

"Firefighters have stopped forward progress of the Watermelon Fire near milepost 303 and are working toward containment of what is now a 25-30 acre wildfire," says Coconino National Forest officials.

Dozens of first responders are helping to put this fire out as soon as possible.

"Resources on scene include a battalion, hotshot crew, seven engines, two fire prevention patrol units, a fuels crew and law enforcement officer which comprises about 70 personnel in total," ADOT said.

Watermelon Fire closes I-17 in both directions near Sedona on June 5. Photo: ADOT

This is a developing story and more information will be added once we receive it.