'We just want liberty and peace': Venezuelan community gathers for prayer after president's capture

The Brief The Venezuelan community in Glendale gathered for prayer, with many expressing joy and relief over what they describe as a long-awaited path to freedom. On Saturday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured and removed to the United States, sparking global reactions and domestic legal debates. The legality of the operation remains a point of contention, with some critics and protesters questioning the moral and legal precedent of the U.S. actions.



The news of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s capture and removal to the United States sent shockwaves around the world this weekend.

Local perspective:

Members of the Valley’s small Venezuelan community gathered in Glendale on Jan. 4 for a night of prayer for the country and its people.

Organizers said this gathering is to pray for freedom, dignity—and for every family still waiting to breathe freely.

"I was crying," said Mariangel Quares, who is from Venezuela. "It’s something that you’ve been waiting for so many years that it’s hard to process."

The other side:

Not everyone shared that sentiment.

One protester said, "I think it’s immoral, I think it’s wrong."

What they're saying:

"As the Venezuelans, we are going through a shocking situation," said Leonardo Leon, a preacher at St. Louis the King Catholic Church. "And so we’re doing a mass in dedication for the peace and liberty of Venezuela."

Johnny Rios added that the gathering helped many find comfort.

"A lot of people have felt a lot of peace, and they felt supported, and a lot of empathy, and just a lot of love," Rios said.

Big picture view:

Mariangel Quares came to the United States when she was 18, after attending law school in Venezuela. She recalled the difficulty of studying law under the regime, noting that her professor "couldn’t explain why the government was doing the opposite of what you were learning."

While many throughout the U.S. and the world are questioning the legality of President Trump’s actions and plans for Venezuela’s future, those at the Glendale gathering were more focused on the change in leadership.

"I remember that we had laws in this country that no one seems interested in enforcing right now," one protester said.

Dig deeper:

However, people at Sunday’s gathering, like Quares, said they support what happened.

"I’m really supportive of what he did," Quares said.

Rosio Carillo, also from Venezuela, shared that enthusiasm. "I am happy. Very very very happy," she said.

"I have huge gratitude for the U.S. and to God because we wouldn’t be able to get out of this alone, we couldn’t," said Rosa Miriam Carillo.

What's next:

The attendees are praying for a brighter future for Venezuela and their loved ones still in the country.

"We just want liberty and peace for our country and this is the first step for all the good things to come for our country," Leon said.