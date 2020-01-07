Well-wishers cheer as Akron teen rings hospital's bell to mark end of chemo

A teen from Akron, Ohio, celebrated his final round of chemotherapy on January 2 after undergoing three-and-a-half years of treatment for leukemia.

Footage shared by Akron Children’s Hospital shows a group of people cheering on 19-year-old Matt Driscoll as he strides down a corridor to ring a bell in the hospital, signaling the end of his chemotherapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The hospital said the bell-ringing, described as an “end-of-treatment clap out,” brought “tears to the eyes of everyone there.”

“Today was the happiest day of my life,” Driscoll said in a Facebook post by Akron Children’s Hospital. “This could not have been done without my family, friends, and God.”