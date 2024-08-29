Wells Fargo employee found dead days after clocking into Tempe office
TEMPE, Ariz. - A woman was found dead days after clocking into work at a Wells Fargo office in Tempe.
In a statement we received, Tempe Police say officers responded to the area of Priest Drive and Washington Street on Aug. 20, after security on-site called about an employee who they believe was dead. The employee was identified as 60-year-old Denise Prudhomme.
"Denise was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m.," the police statement reads.
Per investigators, Prudhomme last scanned into the building on Aug. 16 at around 7:00 a.m., and there were no further scans from Prudhomme afterward.
"The preliminary investigation did not show any obvious signs of foul play," police wrote, while adding that the Medical Examiner's Office will make a determination on what led to Prudhomme's death.
An investigation is ongoing. We have reached out to Wells Fargo for comment.