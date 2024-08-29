Wells Fargo employee found dead days after clocking into Tempe office

article

The Brief Denise Prudhomme, 60, was found dead at a Wells Fargo office near Priest Drive and Washington Street. Police say Prudhomme was found dead four days after she last scanned into the building. Foul play is not suspected in Prudhomme's death.



A woman was found dead days after clocking into work at a Wells Fargo office in Tempe.

In a statement we received, Tempe Police say officers responded to the area of Priest Drive and Washington Street on Aug. 20, after security on-site called about an employee who they believe was dead. The employee was identified as 60-year-old Denise Prudhomme.

"Denise was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m.," the police statement reads.

Per investigators, Prudhomme last scanned into the building on Aug. 16 at around 7:00 a.m., and there were no further scans from Prudhomme afterward.

"The preliminary investigation did not show any obvious signs of foul play," police wrote, while adding that the Medical Examiner's Office will make a determination on what led to Prudhomme's death.

An investigation is ongoing. We have reached out to Wells Fargo for comment.

The Source Information for this story was provided to FOX 10 by the Tempe Police Department.

Map of where the Wells Fargo office is located