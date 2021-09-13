‘We’re running double routes’: Bus driver shortage impacting Peoria schools

A few valley school bus drivers say the driver shortage is stretching them very thin and leading to more problems – that includes schools in Peoria.

Drivers who work for Peoria Unified School District (PUSD) say drivers are walking in and quitting the day of, saying they’re overworked and want changes made.

A bus driver who works for PUSD and didn't want to be identified says she's in her third school year as a bus driver. She says due to staff shortages, drivers are covering routes that are normally not their own, and sometimes, are hours behind schedule.

PUSD says, like most districts, it's experiencing a bus driver shortage. In an effort to attract new drivers, it's offering a bonus of $1,750.

The district says it's running double routes and some routes do run late because of the staffing situation.

The unidentified driver is hoping changes are made soon, saying, "We’re running double routes … you have kids sitting three to a seat."

The district was asked how many drivers it's short and it wouldn’t specify but said it’ll take all of the applicants it can get.

The district is hosting a job fair on Sept. 15 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and more information can be found here.

