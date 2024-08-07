Westbound I-10 near Verrado Way closed due to rollover crash, ADOT says
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - The westbound lanes of I-10 near Verrado Way in Buckeye are closed on Wednesday night due to a rollover crash.
Arizona DPS says the Aug. 7 crash, which happened between Watson Road and Verrado Way, involved a car that rolled over. Minor injuries are reported.
ADOT said around 9:15 p.m. that there's no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.
For now, traffic is getting off using the right lane and shoulder, ADOT says.