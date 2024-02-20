Wet phone? Apple says don't put it in rice

You may have heard this one before. Wet Phone? Drop it in a bag of rice.

Well, Apple recently updated its guidance on the matter on its website urging customers against it.

On Jan. 2, Apple updated its support site with guidance on what to do if you get your phone wet.

Here is what the company suggests if you feel your iPhone has water damage:

Don’t dry your iPhone using an external heat source or compressed air.

Don't insert a foreign object, such as a cotton swab or a paper towel, into the connector.

Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone.

What you should do if your phone gets wet?

While many iPhones have built-in water resistance, Apple has a myriad of suggestions on what to do if your phone gets a liquid-detection alert.

Unplug your phone

Don't plug it back into your charger until you are sure your phone is completely dry

Leave your phone in a dry area with a fair amount of airflow

Don't charge your phone again until at least 30 minutes has past

Lookout for a liquid-detection alert. If you see another one repeat the previous steps

What do other companies suggest?

On Samsung's website, there is no mention of rice.

In fact, they recommend the same steps as Apple when it comes to water damage. It seems that air-drying and removal of moister is key.