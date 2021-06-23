Wet weather is good news for fire crews battling Arizona wildfires

Wet weather on June 23 brought some relief for fire crews across the state, as a very active wildfire season has put a strain on manpower and resources.

"Of course our resources are spread thin at this point," said Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Currently, about 1,500 people are working the Backbone, Pinnacle, Rafael and Telegraph Fires in the state, as the fires burn up thousands of acres of land, and threaten a number of communities.

Another fire of concern is the Wyrick Fire. The fire has burned over 7,000 acres of land, and it is currently threatening the community of Heber-Overgaard. Just under 100 people are working on the fire currently.

Davila said wildfire relief brought by wet weather will only be temporary.

"It is helping to some degree. Is it the end all be all? No. The fires will continue to burn. It is definitely helping, but once the cloud coverage moves out of the area, the temperatures heat up again, we will see more fire activity," said Davila.

