What a life! Tempe woman celebrates 100th birthday

A Tempe woman celebrated a very special birthday on April 28.

Rita Seaman was born on April 28, 1921. 100 years after she was born, she still swims every day at the Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe. In addition to swimming for half an hour each day, she also loves tap dancing.

"I tap dance, except we haven’t been tap dancing for a while because of the virus," said Seaman.

Seaman has lived through the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression, and World War II. She was married for 53 years, and has 6 kids, 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Seaman's daughters say they value her positive outlook on life the most

"I've seen her go through a lot of adversity in her life, but she just continues to have a very positive attitude," said Marie Martinez.

"She's always looking forward every morning to what are we going to do today and tomorrow," said Janie Davenport.

Now, she says her goal is to surpass her sisters, who lived beyond their 100th birthdays.

"My sister passed away, I think, a year ago. She was 102, and my other sister passed away -- my older sister about three years ago, and she was 101, so I got to keep up with them," said Seaman.

