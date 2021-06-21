What to know about the Wyrick Fire near Heber: Evacuations lifted, highways reopen

Evacuations have been lifted amid a wildfire that is burning near Heber, Arizona.

The Wyrick Fire is at 7,452 acres and 15% containment.

The lighting-caused wildfire is located seven miles northwest of Heber, Arizona in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.

The Navajo County Board of Supervisors voted to declare a state of emergency due to the fire.

It's burning through timber and grass and "exhibiting extreme fire behavior with spotting up to one quarter-mile," according to Inciweb.

A shelter is being established at the Holbrook High School for evacuees. Livestock and pets can be sheltered at the Navajo County Fairgrounds.

Map of the Wyrick Fire

Evacuations

Areas under a "SET" status:

Antelope Valley

Despain Ranch

Heber and Overgaard

Chevelon Retreat

Communities south and east of SR-277

High Country Pines in Heber

Kendall Ranch/Camp Ponderosa

Roads reopened

State Routes 260, 277, and 377 have been reopened.

Timeline of the Wyrick Fire

June 24

Authorities have lifted evacuations amid the Wyrick Fire, which has burned 7,452 acres. The fire is now 15% contained.

June 23

The Wyrick Fire has burned 7,101 acres and remains 0% contained.

State Routes 260, 277, and 377 have been reopened.

A virtual community meeting will be held on the West Chev Fire Information Facebook page. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

June 22

The Wyrick Fire has grown to over 7,000 acres and remains 0% contained.

"Dry conditions will continue during much of the day Tuesday with increasing moisture late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday leading to a chance of showers and thunderstorms," officials said.

Over 90 personnel have been assigned to fight the lightning-caused wildfire.

June 21

(Inciweb)

The fire exploded to 5,700 acres by Monday, prompting evacuations. The power lines are about one mile to the west of the fire.

The Navajo County government has declared a state of emergency to gain additional resources from the state.

June 20

On Sunday, fire activity had greatly increased. Inciweb says outflow winds from thunderstorms were pushing the fire southeast and "generally spreading in all directions."

June 19

The Wyrick Fire started at just 116 acres due to lightning. The biggest concerns have been the 500 kV power lines located west and northwest of the fire and Chevelon Retreat.

Latest on Arizona Wildfires

