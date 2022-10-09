What’s open and closed on Columbus Day 2022

article

Columbus Day commemorates Christopher Columbus’ historic exploration voyage to the Americas, though the holiday has seen a recent shift in observance to becoming Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is intentionally celebrated on Columbus Day in a call-out to the violence and harm Columbus and other explorers of the age brought about to the Americas. Native Americans have campaigned for years for local and national days in recognition of the country’s indigenous peoples, with last year being the first time a U.S. president marked the occasion.

While Indigenous Peoples’ Day is still gaining traction, Columbus Day is still observed federally, meaning several businesses will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10.

Mail delivery

Post offices will be closed on Monday, which means mail and packages won’t be delivered by the United States Postal Service.

Packages from other delivery services could still be expected. Most FedEx services remain open, with the exception that FedEx Ground Economy service may be modified, and UPS said pickup and delivery services are available.

Banks

The Federal Reserve is observing Columbus Day on Monday, which means most banks will be closed.

Banks are not required to close on federal holidays, but many do. Check your local branch before visiting.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq remain open.

Government offices

All federal offices and schools will be closed. However, at the state government level, some may still be open.

Retail

As with other major summer holidays, private retailers may choose to be open or closed, or amend their hours. Check with your destination Monday before visiting.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.