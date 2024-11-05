When do polls close in Arizona and everything else you need to know as voting wraps up | 2024 Election

The Brief Polling places in Arizona will remain open until 7 p.m. MST Election results in some states may already be determined while Arizonans are still voting.



While election results will start trickling in around 4 p.m. local time, polls in Arizona will not close until 7 p.m. MST, 9 p.m. EST with results coming in throughout the evening.

It is possible states could already be determined before voters in Arizona are done voting.

The results in Arizona are expected to be finalized later than most states because Arizona allows voters to turn in mail-in ballots on Election Day at their polling place.

Those mail-in ballots must be cured, verified and signatures must be checked before they can be tallied.

The curing process for mail-in ballots returned the day of the election, and the number of voters who prefer to vote this way has delayed results in Arizona compared to other states.

Also, the ballot in Arizona is four pages long in some jurisdictions, which forces more time to tabulate results.

Besides the presidency, Arizona voters will get to decide who will be the state's next senator in November, as well as ballot measures that deal with a number of different topics, like abortion and immigration.